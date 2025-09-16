NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Class StreamOrderedAllocator

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class StreamOrderedAllocator : public holoscan::CudaAllocator

StreamOrderedAllocator uses cudaMallocFromPoolAsync/cudaFreeAsync dynamically without a pool.

This allocator only supports CUDA device memory. If host memory is also needed, see RMMAllocator. This allocator does not provide bounded execution times.

Because it is a CudaAllocator it supports both synchronous (allocate, free) and asynchronous (allocate_async, free_async) APIs for memory allocation.

The values for the memory parameters, such as device_memory_initial_size must be specified in the form of a string containing a non-negative integer value followed by a suffix representing the units. Supported units are B, KB, MB, GB and TB where the values are powers of 1024 bytes (e.g. MB = 1024 * 1024 bytes). Examples of valid units are “512MB”, “256 KB”, “1 GB”. If a floating point number is specified that decimal portion will be truncated (i.e. the value is rounded down to the nearest integer).

==Parameters==

  • device_memory_initial_size (std::string, optional): The initial size of the device memory pool. See above for the format accepted. Defaults to “8MB” on aarch64 and “16MB” on x86_64.

  • device_memory_max_size (std::string, optional): The maximum size of the device memory pool. See above for the format accepted. The default is to use twice the value set for device_memory_initial_size.

  • release_threshold (std::string, optional): The amount of reserved memory to hold onto before trying to release memory back to the OS. See above for the format accepted. The default value is “4MB”.

  • dev_id (int32_t, optional): The CUDA device id specifying which device the memory pool will use. (Default: 0)

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit StreamOrderedAllocator(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
StreamOrderedAllocator() = default
StreamOrderedAllocator(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::StreamOrderedAllocator *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

nvidia::gxf::StreamOrderedAllocator *get() const
