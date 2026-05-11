Class SubscriberAvailableCondition

Native condition that gates execution on pub/sub subscriber match readiness.

This condition is ready when the configured transmitter has at least min_subscriber_count matched subscribers.

==Parameters==

transmitter ( std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Transmitter> , required): The transmitter to monitor. In most applications this is provided as an output port name (for example Arg("transmitter", "out") ) and resolved by the framework.

min_subscriber_count ( uint64_t , optional, default 1 ): Minimum number of matched subscribers required for READY state.

require_pubsub_connector ( bool , optional, default true ): If true, the transmitter must resolve to a PubSubTransmitter , otherwise initialization throws.

poll_period_ms ( int64_t , optional, default 100 ): Polling interval used while waiting for matched subscribers. The condition returns WAIT_TIME until the next poll.

stabilization_ms ( int64_t , optional, default 0 ): Optional post-match stabilization delay. When greater than zero, the condition waits for the match criterion to remain satisfied for this duration before transitioning to READY.

latch_ready ( bool , optional, default false ): If true, once the condition becomes ready it remains ready for the lifetime of the condition rather than returning to wait on later disconnects.