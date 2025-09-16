NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Class Transmitter

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Derived Types

Class Documentation

class Transmitter : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

Base transmitter class.

Transmitters are used by output ports to emit messages.

Subclassed by holoscan::AsyncBufferTransmitter, holoscan::DoubleBufferTransmitter, holoscan::UcxTransmitter

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit Transmitter(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
Transmitter() = default
Transmitter(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::Transmitter *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
nvidia::gxf::Transmitter *get() const
size_t capacity() const

Get the current capacity of the Transmitter queue.

For double-buffer queues this is the capacity of the main stage.

Returns

The capacity of the Receiver queue.

size_t size() const

Get the number of elements currently in the main stage of the Transmitter queue.

Returns

The number of elements in the main stage.

size_t back_size() const

Get the number of elements currently in the back stage of the Transmitter queue.

Returns

The number of elements in the back stage.

