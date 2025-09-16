Define HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER

Forward the arguments to the super class.

This macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class. It is used in the constructor of the resource class.

Use this macro if the class is derived from holoscan::Resource or the base class is derived from holoscan::Resource .

Example:

Copy Copied! class Allocator : public gxf::GXFResource { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(Allocator, GXFResource) Allocator() = default; const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::Allocator"; } ... };