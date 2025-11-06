NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Enum AsynchronousEventState

Enum Documentation

enum class holoscan::AsynchronousEventState

Make AsynchronousEventState available to the holoscan namespace. This enum is used for controlling and querying the state of asynchronous conditions. Moving it to the holoscan namespace improves usability when working with async operators. See Operator::async_condition() for accessing the internal condition to control execution timing.

Values:

enumerator READY
enumerator WAIT
enumerator EVENT_WAITING
enumerator EVENT_DONE
enumerator EVENT_NEVER
enumerator kReady
enumerator kWait
enumerator kEventWaiting
enumerator kEventDone
enumerator kEventNever
