Function holoscan::utils::transmit_data_per_model(gxf_context_t&, const HoloInfer::MultiMappings&, HoloInfer::DataMap&, OutputContext&, std::vector&, HoloInfer::DimType&, bool, bool, const nvidia::gxf::Handle&, const std::string&, CudaStreamHandler&)

cont – GXF context for transmission

model_to_tensor_map – Map of model name as key, mapped to a vector of tensor names

input_data_map – Map of tensor name as key, mapped to the data buffer as a vector

op_output – Output context. Assume that the output port’s name is “transmitter”.

out_tensors – Output tensor names

tensor_out_dims_map – Map is updated with model name as key mapped to dimension of output tensor as a vector

cuda_buffer_in – Flag to demonstrate if memory storage of input buffers is on CUDA

cuda_buffer_out – Flag to demonstrate if memory storage of output message is on CUDA

allocator_ – GXF Memory allocator

module – Module that called for data transmission