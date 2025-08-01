Function PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_data_logging, “data_logging”, 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF)

Warning

doxygenfunction: Unable to resolve function “PROF_DEFINE_EVENT” with arguments “(event_data_logging, “data_logging”, 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF)”. Could not parse arguments. Parsing eror is Invalid C++ declaration: Expected identifier in nested name. [error at 21] (event_data_logging, “data_logging”, 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF) ———————^