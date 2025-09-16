Function holoscan::viz::GetPresentModes

Get the supported present modes.

viz::Init() has to be called before since the present modes depend on the window.

If present_modes is nullptr, then the number of present modes supported for the current window is returned in present_mode_count . Otherwise, present_mode_count must point to a variable set by the application to the number of elements in the present_modes array, and on return the variable is overwritten with the number of values actually written to present_modes . If the value of present_mode_count is less than the number of presentation modes supported, at most present_mode_count values will be written,