NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Template Function holoscan::pose2_log

Function Documentation

template<typename K>
Vector3<K> holoscan::pose2_log(const Pose2<K> &pose)

Logarithmic map from manifold to tangent space.

This computes the tangent for a pose relative to the identity pose. Log and exp are inverse to each other.

Template Parameters

K – Scalar type.

Parameters

pose – Pose on the SE(2) manifold.

Returns

Tangent space vector (tx, ty, angle).

