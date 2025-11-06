Template Function holoscan::pose2_exp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.8.0
Function Documentation

template<typename K>
Pose2<K> holoscan::pose2_exp(const Vector3<K> &tangent)

Exponential map from three-dimensional tangent space to SE(2) manifold space.

For SE(2) this function encodes the tangent space as a three-dimensional vector (tx, ty, a) where (tx, ty) is the translation component and a is the angle.

Template Parameters

K – Scalar type.

Parameters

tangent – Tangent space vector (tx, ty, angle).

Returns

Pose on the SE(2) manifold.

