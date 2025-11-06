Function holoscan::deannotate_message
Defined in File flow_tracking_annotation.hpp
gxf_result_t holoscan::deannotate_message(gxf_uid_t *uid, const gxf_context_t &context, Operator *op, const char *receiver_name)
This function de-annotates a message and extracts the MessageLabel timestamp. It then updates necessary data flow tracking information in DataFlowTracker object.
- Parameters
uid – The entity ID of the message.
context – The GXF context.
op – The operator that is receiving the message.
receiver_name – The name of the receiver which is receiving the message.
