Template Function holoscan::gxf::initialize_holoscan_object

template<typename T>
inline gxf_result_t holoscan::gxf::initialize_holoscan_object(void *gxf_context, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_uid_t cid, FragmentWrapper &fragment_, std::shared_ptr<T> &obj, std::list<std::shared_ptr<CommonGXFParameter>> &parameters, std::function<holoscan::IOSpec&(const std::string&)> input_func = nullptr)

Initialize a Holoscan object (Operator or Resource) by setting parameters and context.

This method is used by both OperatorWrapper and ResourceWrapper to set YAML arguments.

Template Parameters

T – Holoscan object type (Operator or Resource)

Parameters

  • gxf_context – GXF context pointer

  • eid – entity id

  • cid – component id

  • fragment_FragmentWrapper

  • obj – The Holoscan object (Operator or Resource)

  • parameters – The list of parameters

  • input_func – Optional: function for IOSpec (only for Operators)

