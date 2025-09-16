Program Listing for File gxf_io_context.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP #include <memory> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> #include <vector> #include "../expected.hpp" #include "../io_context.hpp" #include "./gxf_cuda.hpp" #include "gxf/core/handle.hpp" #include "gxf/std/receiver.hpp" #include "holoscan/profiler/profiler.hpp" PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_log_backend_specific, "log_backend_specific", 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF); namespace holoscan::gxf { nvidia::gxf::Receiver* get_gxf_receiver(const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>& input_spec); class GXFInputContext : public InputContext { public: GXFInputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op); GXFInputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op, std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs); gxf_context_t gxf_context() const; cudaStream_t receive_cuda_stream(const char* input_port_name = nullptr, bool allocate = true, bool sync_to_default = false) override; std::vector<std::optional<cudaStream_t>> receive_cuda_streams( const char* input_port_name = nullptr) override; protected: bool empty_impl(const char* name = nullptr) override; std::any receive_impl(const char* name = nullptr, InputType in_type = InputType::kAny, bool no_error_message = false, bool omit_data_logging = false) override; gxf_result_t retrieve_cuda_streams(nvidia::gxf::Entity& message, const std::string& input_name); std::shared_ptr<gxf::CudaObjectHandler> gxf_cuda_object_handler() { return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<gxf::CudaObjectHandler>(cuda_object_handler_); } }; class GXFOutputContext : public OutputContext { public: GXFOutputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op); GXFOutputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op, std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs); gxf_context_t gxf_context() const; void set_cuda_stream(const cudaStream_t stream, const char* output_port_name = nullptr) override; protected: void emit_impl(std::any data, const char* name = nullptr, OutputType out_type = OutputType::kAny, const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1) override; std::shared_ptr<gxf::CudaObjectHandler> gxf_cuda_object_handler() { return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<gxf::CudaObjectHandler>(cuda_object_handler_); } private: void populate_output_metadata(nvidia::gxf::Handle<MetadataDictionary> metadata); }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP */