Program Listing for File cpu_info.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CPU_INFO_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CPU_INFO_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <memory> namespace holoscan { namespace CPUMetricFlag { enum CPUMetricEnum : uint64_t { DEFAULT = 0x00, CORE_COUNT = 0x01, CPU_COUNT = 0x02, AVAILABLE_PROCESSOR_COUNT = 0x04, COUNT = CORE_COUNT | CPU_COUNT | AVAILABLE_PROCESSOR_COUNT, CPU_USAGE = 0x8, MEMORY_USAGE = 0x10, SHARED_MEMORY_USAGE = 0x20, ALL = COUNT | CPU_USAGE | MEMORY_USAGE | SHARED_MEMORY_USAGE, }; } // namespace CPUMetricFlag struct CPUInfo { uint64_t metric_flags = 0; int32_t num_cores = 0; int32_t num_cpus = 0; int32_t num_processors = 0; float cpu_usage = 0.0F; uint64_t memory_total = 0; uint64_t memory_free = 0; uint64_t memory_available = 0; float memory_usage = 0.0F; uint64_t shared_memory_total = 0; uint64_t shared_memory_free = 0; uint64_t shared_memory_available = 0; float shared_memory_usage = 0.0F; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_CPU_INFO_HPP */