Program Listing for File service_impl.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
src/core/services/app_driver/service_impl.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef CORE_SERVICES_APP_DRIVER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP
#define CORE_SERVICES_APP_DRIVER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP
#include <grpcpp/ext/proto_server_reflection_plugin.h>
#include <grpcpp/grpcpp.h>
#include <grpcpp/health_check_service_interface.h>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "../generated/app_driver.grpc.pb.h"
// Forward declarations
namespace holoscan {}
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declarations
class AppDriver;
namespace service {
class AppDriverServiceImpl final : public AppDriverService::Service {
public:
explicit AppDriverServiceImpl(holoscan::AppDriver* app_driver);
grpc::Status AllocateFragments(grpc::ServerContext* context,
const holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationRequest* request,
holoscan::service::FragmentAllocationResponse* response) override;
grpc::Status ReportWorkerExecutionFinished(
grpc::ServerContext* context,
const holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedRequest* request,
holoscan::service::WorkerExecutionFinishedResponse* response) override;
grpc::Status InitiateShutdown(grpc::ServerContext* context,
const holoscan::service::InitiateShutdownRequest* request,
holoscan::service::InitiateShutdownResponse* response) override;
void set_health_check_service(grpc::HealthCheckServiceInterface* health_check_service);
private:
static std::string uri_decode(const std::string& src);
static std::string parse_ip_from_peer(const std::string& peer);
static std::string parse_port_from_peer(const std::string& peer);
void store_worker_info(const std::string& client_address,
const google::protobuf::RepeatedPtrField<std::string>& fragment_names,
const holoscan::service::AvailableSystemResource& resource);
holoscan::AppDriver* app_driver_ = nullptr;
grpc::HealthCheckServiceInterface* health_check_service_ = nullptr;
};
} // namespace service
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* CORE_SERVICES_APP_DRIVER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP */