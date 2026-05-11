Struct HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase::ExportEntry
This struct is a nested type of Template Class HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase.
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struct ExportEntry
Tracks a single exported tensor for lifecycle management. Holds the holoipc descriptor (controls RELEASED on drop), the GPU memory owner (prevents cudaFree while subscribers hold the mapping), and timing for TTL eviction.
Public Members
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std::shared_ptr<PointerDescriptorType> ipc_descriptor
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std::shared_ptr<void> device_ptr_owner
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nvidia::gxf::CudaIpcDescriptor gxf_descriptor
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ipc::Key lifecycle_key
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std::chrono::steady_clock::time_point export_time
- std::shared_ptr<PointerDescriptorType> ipc_descriptor
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