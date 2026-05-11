Struct HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase::ExportEntry

Tracks a single exported tensor for lifecycle management. Holds the holoipc descriptor (controls RELEASED on drop), the GPU memory owner (prevents cudaFree while subscribers hold the mapping), and timing for TTL eviction.

Public Members

std :: shared_ptr < PointerDescriptorType > ipc_descriptor



std :: shared_ptr < void > device_ptr_owner



nvidia :: gxf :: CudaIpcDescriptor gxf_descriptor



ipc :: Key lifecycle_key

