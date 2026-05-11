Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Struct HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase::ExportEntry

Nested Relationships

This struct is a nested type of Template Class HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase.

Struct Documentation

struct ExportEntry

Tracks a single exported tensor for lifecycle management. Holds the holoipc descriptor (controls RELEASED on drop), the GPU memory owner (prevents cudaFree while subscribers hold the mapping), and timing for TTL eviction.

Public Members

std::shared_ptr<PointerDescriptorType> ipc_descriptor
std::shared_ptr<void> device_ptr_owner
nvidia::gxf::CudaIpcDescriptor gxf_descriptor
ipc::Key lifecycle_key
std::chrono::steady_clock::time_point export_time
Previous Struct HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase::ExportedTensorDescriptor
Next Struct HoloIpcCudaNativeBufferAdapterBase::NativeBufferHolder
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