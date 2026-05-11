Struct HoloscanEntityData
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struct HoloscanEntityData
DDS data type for Holoscan pub/sub messages.
This structure is used for two kinds of DDS messages:
Main-topic messages:
serialized_datacarries a CodecRegistry-serialized Holoscan Entity (which may reference GPU tensors). The metadata fields
contains_gpu_tensorsand
gpu_device_iddescribe the entity payload.
descriptor_format_versionis 0 and
protocol_name/
publisher_gidare empty.
Sidecar messages (native buffer descriptors):
serialized_datacarries native-descriptor bytes produced by
FastDdsTransport::send_native_descriptor().
descriptor_format_version(> 0) and
protocol_nameidentify the wire format, and
publisher_gidassociates the descriptor with a main-topic publisher.
Common metadata fields:
source_operator: Tracing/debugging (identifies the publishing operator)
timestamp_ns: Message timestamping (for latency measurement, ordering)
Public Members
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std::vector<uint8_t> serialized_data
Message payload bytes. For main-topic messages this is a CodecRegistry-serialized Holoscan Entity; for sidecar messages this is a native buffer descriptor (format identified by
descriptor_format_versionand
protocol_name).
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std::string source_operator
Name of the operator that produced this message.
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int64_t timestamp_ns = 0
Timestamp in nanoseconds (typically from std::chrono::steady_clock)
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bool contains_gpu_tensors = false
True if serialized_data contains GPU tensor references that need staging.
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int32_t gpu_device_id = 0
GPU device ID where tensors originated (for device affinity)
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std::string publisher_gid
GID of the main-topic publisher (hex string, e.g. from Gid::to_string()). Used by sidecar messages (native buffer descriptors) so the receiver can associate the descriptor with the correct publisher in its local registry. Empty for regular (main-topic) messages where the DDS writer GUID suffices.
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uint8_t descriptor_format_version = 0
Native descriptor wire format version (0 for regular/main-topic payloads).
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std::string protocol_name
Native descriptor protocol identifier (empty for regular/main-topic payloads).
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