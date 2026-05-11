Struct InMemoryPubSubSession::Frontends
Defined in File in_memory_pubsub_session.hpp
This struct is a nested type of Class InMemoryPubSubSession.
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struct Frontends
Create a paired discovery + transport frontend that share the same participant state. The discovery and transport frontends must be used together for a single PubSubContext — they share per-participant callback state so that PubSubContext::init_context() wiring is independent per context.
Public Members
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std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::PubSubDiscovery> discovery
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std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransport> transport
- std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::PubSubDiscovery> discovery
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