Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Struct InMemoryPubSubSession::Frontends

Nested Relationships

This struct is a nested type of Class InMemoryPubSubSession.

Struct Documentation

struct Frontends

Create a paired discovery + transport frontend that share the same participant state. The discovery and transport frontends must be used together for a single PubSubContext — they share per-participant callback state so that PubSubContext::init_context() wiring is independent per context.

Public Members

std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::PubSubDiscovery> discovery
std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransport> transport
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