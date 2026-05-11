Struct InMemorySessionParticipant
Defined in File in_memory_pubsub_session.hpp
-
struct InMemorySessionParticipant
Per-participant callback and GID tracking for a shared in-memory pub/sub session.
Each PubSubContext that joins a session gets its own SessionParticipant, which stores the callbacks that PubSubContext::init_context() registers on the discovery and transport frontends.
Public Members
-
mutable std::mutex mutex
-
bool discovery_active = false
-
bool transport_active = false
-
bool participant_closed = false
-
nvidia::gxf::PubSubDiscovery::PublisherDiscoveredCallback publisher_discovered_callback
-
nvidia::gxf::PubSubDiscovery::SubscriberDiscoveredCallback subscriber_discovered_callback
-
nvidia::gxf::PubSubDiscovery::PublisherLostCallback publisher_lost_callback
-
nvidia::gxf::PubSubDiscovery::SubscriberLostCallback subscriber_lost_callback
-
nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransport::ReceiveCallback receive_callback
-
nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransport::ConnectionEstablishedCallback connection_established_callback
-
nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransport::ConnectionLostCallback connection_lost_callback
-
std::unordered_set<nvidia::gxf::PublisherGid> publisher_gids
-
std::unordered_set<nvidia::gxf::SubscriberGid> subscriber_gids
- mutable std::mutex mutex
Previous Struct InMemoryPubSubSession::Frontends
Next Struct InterfacePort