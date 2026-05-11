struct InMemorySessionParticipant

Per-participant callback and GID tracking for a shared in-memory pub/sub session.

Each PubSubContext that joins a session gets its own SessionParticipant, which stores the callbacks that PubSubContext::init_context() registers on the discovery and transport frontends.

Public Members

mutable std :: mutex mutex



bool discovery_active = false



bool transport_active = false



bool participant_closed = false



nvidia :: gxf :: PubSubDiscovery :: PublisherDiscoveredCallback publisher_discovered_callback



nvidia :: gxf :: PubSubDiscovery :: PublisherLostCallback publisher_lost_callback



nvidia :: gxf :: PubSubTransport :: ReceiveCallback receive_callback



nvidia :: gxf :: PubSubTransport :: ConnectionEstablishedCallback connection_established_callback



nvidia :: gxf :: PubSubTransport :: ConnectionLostCallback connection_lost_callback

