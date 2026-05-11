Holoscan SDK v4.2.0
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Struct InMemorySessionParticipant

Struct Documentation

struct InMemorySessionParticipant

Per-participant callback and GID tracking for a shared in-memory pub/sub session.

Each PubSubContext that joins a session gets its own SessionParticipant, which stores the callbacks that PubSubContext::init_context() registers on the discovery and transport frontends.

Public Members

mutable std::mutex mutex
bool discovery_active = false
bool transport_active = false
bool participant_closed = false
nvidia::gxf::PubSubDiscovery::PublisherDiscoveredCallback publisher_discovered_callback
nvidia::gxf::PubSubDiscovery::SubscriberDiscoveredCallback subscriber_discovered_callback
nvidia::gxf::PubSubDiscovery::PublisherLostCallback publisher_lost_callback
nvidia::gxf::PubSubDiscovery::SubscriberLostCallback subscriber_lost_callback
nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransport::ReceiveCallback receive_callback
nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransport::ConnectionEstablishedCallback connection_established_callback
nvidia::gxf::PubSubTransport::ConnectionLostCallback connection_lost_callback
std::unordered_set<nvidia::gxf::PublisherGid> publisher_gids
std::unordered_set<nvidia::gxf::SubscriberGid> subscriber_gids
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