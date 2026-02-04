Template Struct network_context_default_name
Defined in File component_traits.hpp
-
template<typename NetworkContextT>
struct network_context_default_name
Type trait to provide unique default names for network context types.
This trait ensures that different network context types have unique default names when created without an explicit name parameter.
Primary template provides fallback to generic name for any network context types not explicitly specialized below.
- Template Parameters
NetworkContextT – The network context type.
Public Static Attributes
-
static constexpr const char *value = "noname_network_context"
