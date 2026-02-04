Template Struct network_context_default_name

Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
Struct Documentation

template<typename NetworkContextT>
struct network_context_default_name

Type trait to provide unique default names for network context types.

This trait ensures that different network context types have unique default names when created without an explicit name parameter.

Primary template provides fallback to generic name for any network context types not explicitly specialized below.

Template Parameters

NetworkContextT – The network context type.

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr const char *value = "noname_network_context"
