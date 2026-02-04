Template Struct operator_default_name
Defined in File component_traits.hpp
-
template<typename OperatorT>
struct operator_default_name
Type trait to provide unique default names for operator types.
This trait ensures that different operator types have unique default names when created without an explicit name parameter.
Primary template provides fallback to generic name for any operator types not explicitly specialized below.
- Template Parameters
OperatorT – The operator type.
Public Static Attributes
-
static constexpr const char *value = "noname_operator"
