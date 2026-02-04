Template Struct operator_default_name

Holoscan SDK v3.11.0
Struct Documentation

template<typename OperatorT>
struct operator_default_name

Type trait to provide unique default names for operator types.

This trait ensures that different operator types have unique default names when created without an explicit name parameter.

Primary template provides fallback to generic name for any operator types not explicitly specialized below.

Template Parameters

OperatorT – The operator type.

Public Static Attributes

static constexpr const char *value = "noname_operator"
