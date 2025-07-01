What can I help you with?
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.4.0  Typedef holoscan::SO2d

Typedef holoscan::SO2d

Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::SO2d = SO2<double>

SO2 with double precision.

Previous Typedef holoscan::RowVectorXf
Next Typedef holoscan::SO2f
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
content here