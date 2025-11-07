The holoscan-sensor-bridge (HSB) repository includes a minimally featured emulation of the HSB framework’s IP for use in testing and development within a hosted environment - the “HSB Emulator”. Though it is called like a single object, it is a collection of objects that can be used to configure a real endpoint and data source for HSB host-side applications. This allows for simulation, testing, or development of a host application when the hardware is not fully developed, in testing, or a full software-in-loop/CI environment.

An outline of the typical communication pipelines between and HSB Host application and an HSB Emulator application is shown in the diagram below. This graphic is but one particular topology and user client code may piece together the components so that an HSB Emulator application may meet the needs of their particular Host application(s)’s code. Note also that the two applications may exist either on different device, within the same device in different processes, or even within different threads of the same process (through transport options may be limited). The details of the specific objects in the diagram are described in Developing with HSB Emulator

The HSB Emulator as provided is not meant to be a full implementation of an MCU or FPGA HSB device nor provide the full performance benefits of those implementations. Many features of the HSB IP are not fully implemented in that the existing emulator will accept and reply to requests, e.g. ptp, but may be “no-ops” internally so that apps that currently depend on that interface being present can proceed but leave the implementation detail to applications or expected behavior. The features that are implemented are only the ones necessary for a host application to configure and accept sensor data through the HSB transport pipelines.

The features that are supported in provided code are

Sensor agnostic HSB Emulator itself has no built-in knowledge of any given sensor.

Sensors and drivers that do not depend on state change queries, e.g. the HSB example “stateless” imx drivers, are compatible by default LinuxTransmitter for RoCEv2 UDP-based transport Name is to be consistent with the rest of HSB where the implementation is via Linux interface access and sockets COETransmitter for IEEE 1722B link layer transport (Camera-over-Ethernet, CoE) BaseTransmitter and DataPlane interfaces for adding experimental transport protocols Underlying C++ implementation + Python API CUDA buffer support DLPack array interface format - compatible with contiguous arrays from any Python package that supports DLPack

sensor data buffers may be provided on host or CUDA GPU device Configuration of “stateful” sensors via an I2CPeripheral interface SPI and GPIO are not fully implemented Isolated build from host HSB Emulator may be built without linking to either HSB or Holoscan SDK to minimize environmental and package dependencies Loopback testing ability The HSB Emulator can be used to test both accelerated and unaccelerated transport on the same device the host is running on though for accelerated transport, e.g. RoceReceiverOp and SIPLCaptureOp , a physical connection and network isolation would be needed

The HSB Emulator is meant to be as hardware agnostic as possible and may run on the same device as host applications where it cannot change many settings. To that end, it is not fully emulating any particular FPGA or MCU implementation of HSB IP and therefore some features are not or will not be implemented.

Only one instance of HSBEmulator is likely to work on any single device: This is a current limitation in the APIs to be consistent with real HSB IP. While only one HSBEmulator may run, the number of sensor DataPlane s that may attach to the instance is limited only by the number of IP addresses that can be assigned and configurable sensor interfaces (SIFs) for the emulated device (<= 32).

Running in isolated network namespaces will free up this restriction for connections other than a SW loopback, but requires application & system maintenance The HSB Emulator may not be reprogrammed via the host side IP tools like a real HSB: set_ip

p2p

reset

any reprogramming

Python and C++ APIs are provided and designed to work in any recent Linux environment - x86-64 or arm64. They can be extended to other operating systems or environments (e.g. 32-bit) by suitably changing/re-implementing src/hololink/emulation/net.cpp where most of the host-specific functionality has been isolated, though POSIX APIs have been generally been assumed elsewhere. Other than OS facilities, requirements have been kept to a minimum and are described in more detail in the Building HSB Emulator section. HSB Emulator has been tested with host applications in the following environments:

x86 Linux Desktop - Ubuntu 22.04+ - Emulator applications only Jetson Orin Nano Developer Kit - Jetpack 6.1+ - Emulator applications only AGX Orin Developer Kit - Jetpack 6.1+ - Host or Emulator applications IGX Orin Developer Kit - IGX BaseOS 1.0+ - Host or Emulator applications AGX Thor Developer Kit - Jetpack 7.1+ - Host or Emulator applications