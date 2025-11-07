Holoscan Sensor Bridge Introduction

Holoscan applications are written by composing lists of operators. Connecting the output of one operator to the input of another operator (via the add_flow API) configures Holoscan’s pipeline and specifies when individual operators can run.

Holoscan Sensor Bridge host software leverages the Holoscan framework by providing operators that receive network data generated by Holoscan Sensor Bridge devices. For example, RoceReceiverOp provides a facility for receiving UDP messages from a Holoscan Sensor Bridge source and storing that data in GPU memory. When used with a video camera source, received data appears as a block of memory with CSI-2 bayer image data. Holoscan includes off-the-shelf operators for

Construction of RGBA images from Bayer video

Image signal processing

Inference

Visualization, and

Data integrity testing

These tools are all intended to facilitate real-time processing of video data. For more details, see IMX274 demo.

Different applications have different uses for received data. For example, a high-speed analog signal (e.g. 5G cellular antenna) has different requirements than a video camera. In general, application code works with APIs on sensor objects to provide appropriate configuration and controls for that device; that sensor object knows how to configure the network receiver operator as needed. If an application or device has requirements that are not met by the current implementation, Holoscan operators are provided as source code: users can adapt these to meet their requirements, and if desired, these modifications can be sent back to NVIDIA for inclusion in future versions of sensor bridge host software.