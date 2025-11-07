Simulation bring up allows users to check the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP instantiation and port connections. Modifications listed below are needed to bring up the HSB IP in a configured state to stream sensor data out of the Host TX interface.

Comment out define ENUM_EEPROM in “HOLOLINK_def.svh” In hardware, when ENUM_EEPROM is defined, the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP reads the external EEPROM via I2C to fetch the unique MAC address and enumeration data. But this will require a Bus Functional Model of the EEPROM in the simulation testbench. When ENUM_EEPROM is not defined, MAC Address and Board Serial Number can be passed to the HSB IP as input ports. Initialize the HSB IP for dataplane streaming. In hardware, the software APIs configure the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP for dataplane stream on Host TX interface. In simulation, users can use the “init_reg” in “HOLOLINK_def.svh” to configure the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP out of reset.

Below is a list of registers that can be added to “init_reg” to initialize ethernet port 0. Once the Sensor RX AXI-S interface is driven with HOST_MTU bytes or more, the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP will drive the dataplane stream on the Host TX interface.

Copy Copied! //Address Data {32'h0200_0304, 32'h0000_000B}, // dp_pkt_0 , dp_pkt_len {32'h0200_0308, 32'h0000_12B7}, // dp_pkt_0 , dp_pkt_host_udp_port {32'h0200_030C, 32'h0000_0001}, // dp_pkt_0 , dp_pkt_vip_mask {32'h0000_1020, 32'h0000_600D}, // sif_0 , dp_pkt_mac_addr_lo {32'h0000_1024, 32'h0000_0000}, // sif_0 , dp_pkt_mac_addr_hi {32'h0000_1028, 32'h0000_BEEF}, // sif_0 , dp_pkt_ip_addr {32'h0000_102C, 32'h0000_3000}, // sif_0 , dp_pkt_fpga_udp_port {32'h0000_1000, 32'h0000_0000}, // sif_0 , Destination QP {32'h0000_1004, 32'h0000_F00D}, // sif_0 , Remote Key {32'h0000_1008, 32'h0000_0000}, // sif_0 , Buffer 0 Virtual Address {32'h0000_1018, 32'h0001_0000}, // sif_0 , Bytes per Window {32'h0000_101C, 32'h0000_0001}, // sif_0 , Buffer Enable {32'h0200_0108, 32'h0000_0064}, // eth_pkt_0 , Eth pkt data plane priority

Above example is for 1 data path, for additional data paths