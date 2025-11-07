Host Setup

Determine the name of the network device associated with the first CX7 port. This is the rightmost QSFP port when looking at the back of the IGX unit. Copy Copied! ls /sys/class/infiniband roceP5p3s0f0 roceP5p3s0f1 This will produce a list of CX7 ports; your device names may vary. The lowest numbered one, in this case roceP5p3s0f0 , is the first CX7 port. Let’s assign that name to the variable $IN0 . Copy Copied! LC_COLLATE=C IN=(/sys/class/infiniband/*) IN0=`basename ${IN[0]}` echo $IN0 roceP5p3s0f0 Next, determine which host ethernet port is associated with that device, and assign that to the variable $EN0 , which we’ll use later during network configuration. Copy Copied! EN0=`basename /sys/class/infiniband/$IN0/device/net/*` echo $EN0 enP5p3s0f0np0 In summary, the host network interface associated with $IN0 ( roceP5p3s0f0 ) is $EN0 ( enP5p3s0f0np0 ); your specific device names may vary.

IGX OS uses NetworkManager to configure network interfaces. By default, the sensor bridge device uses the address 192.168.0.2 for the first port. Set up your first ethernet device ( $EN0 ) to use the address 192.168.0.101 with a permanent route to 192.168.0.2: (Here is more information about configuring your system if you cannot use the 192.168.0.0/24 network in this way.) Copy Copied! sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN0 ifname $EN0 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.101/24 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 +ipv4.routes 192.168.0.2/32 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 ethtool.ring-rx 4096 sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN0 Apply power to the sensor bridge device, ensure that it’s properly connected, then ping 192.168.0.2 to check connectivity: Copy Copied! ping 192.168.0.2 PING 192.168.0.2 (192.168.0.2) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.225 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.081 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.088 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.132 ms ^C --- 192.168.0.2 ping statistics --- 4 packets transmitted, 4 received, 0% packet loss, time 3057ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.081/0.131/0.225/0.057 ms