Port Description

The port descriptions for the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP are described in the following sections. For more information on macros defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”, refer to Macro Definitions

Global Reset

Table 1 Global Reset Port

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_sys_rst Input Global, Asynchronous, Active High Reset

User Register Ports

Table 2 User Register Clock and Reset Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_apb_clk Input APB Clock. Must be greater than 20MHz.
o_apb_rst Output APB Synchronous, Active High Reset

Table 3 User Register APB Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_apb_pready [N-1:0]1 Input APB Ready
[31:0] i_apb_prdata[N-1:0]1 Input APB Read Data
i_apb_pserr[N-1:0]1 Input APB Completer Error
o_apb_psel[N-1:0]1 Output APB Select
o_apb_penable Output APB Enable
o_apb_paddr[31:0] Output APB Address
o_apb_pwdata[31:0] Output APB Write Data
o_apb_pwrite Output APB Write

  1. N=REG_INST

Table 4 External Enumeration Ports

These ports are only available if ENUM_EEPROM is NOT defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”

Signal Name

Direction

Description

[47:0] i_mac_addr[N-1:0]1 Input MAC Address for each Ethernet interface.
i_board_sn[55:0] Input Board Serial Number.
i_enum_vld Input Enumeration Valid. Once “i_mac_addr” and “i_board_sn” is set, set and keep it to 1.

  1. N=HOST_IF_INST

Table 5 User Register System Initialization Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

o_init_done Output System Initialization done. Refer to System Initialization section.

Sensor Interface Ports

Table 6 Sensor RX Interface Ports

These ports are only available if SENSOR_RX_IF_INST is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_sif_rx_clk[N-1:0]1 Input Sensor RX Interface Clock.
o_sif_rx_rst[N-1:0]1 Output Sensor RX Interface Synchronous, Active-High Reset
i_sif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1 Input Sensor RX AXI-Stream Valid
i_sif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1 Input Sensor RX AXI-Stream Last.
[W-1:0] i_sif_axis_tdata[N-1:0]1 Input Sensor RX AXI-Stream Data.
[X-1:0] i_sif_axis_tkeep[N-1:0]1 Input Sensor RX AXI-Stream Keep. Currently not supported. See Sensor RX section for more info.
[Y-1:0] i_sif_axis_tuser[N-1:0]1 Input Sensor RX AXI-Stream User.
o_sif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1 Output Sensor RX AXI-Stream Ready

  1. N=SENSOR_RX_IF_INST, W=DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=DATAUSER_WIDTH

Table 7 Sensor TX Interface

These ports are only available if SENSOR_TX_IF_INST is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_sif_tx_clk[N-1:0]1 Input Sensor TX Interface Clock.
o_sif_tx_rst[N-1:0]1 Output Sensor TX Interface Synchronous, Active-High Reset
o_sif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1 Output TBD
o_sif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1 Output TBD
[W-1:0] o_sif_axis_tdata[N-1:0]1 Output TBD
[X-1:0] o_sif_axis_tkeep[N-1:0]1 Output TBD
[Y-1:0] o_sif_axis_tuser[N-1:0]1 Output TBD
i_sif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1 Input TBD

  1. N=SENSOR_TX_IF_INST, W=DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=DATAUSER_WIDTH

Table 8 Sensor Event Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_sif_event [15:0] Input Sensor Interface Event. Asynchronous. Refer to Sensor RX section for more details.

Host Interface Ports

Table 9 Host Interface Clock and Reset Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_hif_clk Input 156.25MHz Host Interface Clock. See clocking section for details.
o_hif_rst Output Host Interface Synchronous, Active-High Reset.

Table 10 Host RX Interface Ports

Connect the Host RX AXI-Streaming ports directly to Ethernet MAC RX AXI-Streaming ports.

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_hif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream Valid
i_hif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream Last
[W-1:0]i_hif_axis_tdata[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream Data
[X-1:0]i_hif_axis_tkeep[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream Keep
[Y-1:0]i_hif_axis_tuser[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream User
o_hif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1 Output AXI-Stream Ready

  1. N=HOST_IF_INST, W=DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=DATAUSER_WIDTH

Table 11 Host TX Interface Ports

Connect the Host TX AXI-Streaming ports directly to Ethernet MAC TX AXI-Streaming ports.

Signal Name

Direction

Description

o_hif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1 Output AXI-Stream Valid
o_hif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1 Output AXI-Stream Last
[W-1:0]o_hif_axis_tdata[N-1:0]1 Output AXI-Stream Data
[X-1:0]o_hif_axis_tkeep[N-1:0]1 Output AXI-Stream Keep
[Y-1:0]o_hif_axis_tuser[N-1:0]1 Output AXI-Stream User
i_hif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream Read

  1. N=HOST_IF_INST, W=DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=DATAUSER_WIDTH

Peripheral Interface Ports

Table 12 SPI Ports

These ports are only available if SPI_INST is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”

Signal Name

Direction

Description

o_spi_csn[N-1:0]1 Output Chip Select (Active Low)
o_spi_sck[N-1:0]1 Output SPI Clock
o_spi_oen[N-1:0]1 Output Output Enable
[3:0]o_spi_sdio[N-1:0]1 Output SDIO Output
[3:0]i_spi_sdio[N-1:0]1 Input SDIO Input

  1. N=SPI_INST

Table 13 I2C Ports

These ports are only available if I2C_INST is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_i2c_scl[N-1:0]1 Input I2C Clock
i_i2c_sda[N-1:0]1 Input I2C Data
o_i2c_scl_en[N-1:0]1 Output I2C Clock Output Enable
o_i2c_sda_en[N-1:0]1 Output I2C Data Output Enable

  1. N=I2C_INST

Table 14 GPIO Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_gpio[N-1:0]1 Input GPIO In. Synchronized to “i_apb_clk”
o_gpio[N-1:0]1 Output GPIO Out. Synchronous to “i_apb_clk”

  1. N=GPIO_INST

Table 15 Sensor Reset Port

Signal Name

Direction

Description

o_sw_sen_rst [31:0] Output Register Controlled Reset. Connect to on-board sensor reset pin
o_sw_sys_rst Output Register controlled self-clearing reset. Can be used to reset blocks, such as PCS block.

Table 16 PTP Clock and Reset

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_ptp_clk Input PTP Clock
o_ptp_rst Output PTP Reset

Table 17 Internal PTP Port

These ports are only available if EXT_PTP is NOT defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”. PTP module is instantiated within the HSB IP and is used to synchronize and timestamp.

Signal Name

Direction

Description

o_ptp_sec [47:0] Output PTP Seconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk
o_ptp_nanosec [31:0] Output PTP Nanoseconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk
o_pps Output Pulse Per Second. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk

Table 18 External PTP Port

These ports are only available if EXT_PTP is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”. If the Ethernet MAC IP has built-in PTP feature, that can be used to pass the timestamp to the HSB IP.

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_ptp_sec [47:0] Input PTP Seconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk
i_ptp_nanosec [31:0] Input PTP Nanoseconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk
