Port Description

Table 12 SPI Ports

These ports are only available if SPI_INST is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”

Signal Name Direction Description o_spi_csn[N-1:0]1 Output Chip Select (Active Low) o_spi_sck[N-1:0]1 Output SPI Clock o_spi_oen[N-1:0]1 Output Output Enable [3:0]o_spi_sdio[N-1:0]1 Output SDIO Output [3:0]i_spi_sdio[N-1:0]1 Input SDIO Input

N= SPI_INST

Table 13 I2C Ports

These ports are only available if I2C_INST is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”

Signal Name Direction Description i_i2c_scl[N-1:0]1 Input I2C Clock i_i2c_sda[N-1:0]1 Input I2C Data o_i2c_scl_en[N-1:0]1 Output I2C Clock Output Enable o_i2c_sda_en[N-1:0]1 Output I2C Data Output Enable

N= I2C_INST

Table 14 GPIO Ports

Signal Name Direction Description i_gpio[N-1:0]1 Input GPIO In. Synchronized to “i_apb_clk” o_gpio[N-1:0]1 Output GPIO Out. Synchronous to “i_apb_clk”

N= GPIO_INST

Table 15 Sensor Reset Port

Signal Name Direction Description o_sw_sen_rst [31:0] Output Register Controlled Reset. Connect to on-board sensor reset pin o_sw_sys_rst Output Register controlled self-clearing reset. Can be used to reset blocks, such as PCS block.

Table 16 PTP Clock and Reset

Signal Name Direction Description i_ptp_clk Input PTP Clock o_ptp_rst Output PTP Reset

Table 17 Internal PTP Port

These ports are only available if EXT_PTP is NOT defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”. PTP module is instantiated within the HSB IP and is used to synchronize and timestamp.

Signal Name Direction Description o_ptp_sec [47:0] Output PTP Seconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk o_ptp_nanosec [31:0] Output PTP Nanoseconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk o_pps Output Pulse Per Second. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk

Table 18 External PTP Port

These ports are only available if EXT_PTP is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”. If the Ethernet MAC IP has built-in PTP feature, that can be used to pass the timestamp to the HSB IP.