Port Description
The port descriptions for the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP are described in the following sections. For more information on macros defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”, refer to Macro Definitions
Table 1 Global Reset Port
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_sys_rst
|Input
|Global, Asynchronous, Active High Reset
Table 2 User Register Clock and Reset Ports
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_apb_clk
|Input
|APB Clock. Must be greater than 20MHz.
|o_apb_rst
|Output
|APB Synchronous, Active High Reset
Table 3 User Register APB Ports
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_apb_pready [N-1:0]1
|Input
|APB Ready
|[31:0] i_apb_prdata[N-1:0]1
|Input
|APB Read Data
|i_apb_pserr[N-1:0]1
|Input
|APB Completer Error
|o_apb_psel[N-1:0]1
|Output
|APB Select
|o_apb_penable
|Output
|APB Enable
|o_apb_paddr[31:0]
|Output
|APB Address
|o_apb_pwdata[31:0]
|Output
|APB Write Data
|o_apb_pwrite
|Output
|APB Write
N=
REG_INST
Table 4 External Enumeration Ports
These ports are only available if
ENUM_EEPROM is NOT defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|[47:0] i_mac_addr[N-1:0]1
|Input
|MAC Address for each Ethernet interface.
|i_board_sn[55:0]
|Input
|Board Serial Number.
|i_enum_vld
|Input
|Enumeration Valid. Once “i_mac_addr” and “i_board_sn” is set, set and keep it to 1.
N=
HOST_IF_INST
Table 5 User Register System Initialization Ports
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|o_init_done
|Output
|System Initialization done. Refer to System Initialization section.
Table 6 Sensor RX Interface Ports
These ports are only available if
SENSOR_RX_IF_INST is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_sif_rx_clk[N-1:0]1
|Input
|Sensor RX Interface Clock.
|o_sif_rx_rst[N-1:0]1
|Output
|Sensor RX Interface Synchronous, Active-High Reset
|i_sif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1
|Input
|Sensor RX AXI-Stream Valid
|i_sif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1
|Input
|Sensor RX AXI-Stream Last.
|[W-1:0] i_sif_axis_tdata[N-1:0]1
|Input
|Sensor RX AXI-Stream Data.
|[X-1:0] i_sif_axis_tkeep[N-1:0]1
|Input
|Sensor RX AXI-Stream Keep. Currently not supported. See Sensor RX section for more info.
|[Y-1:0] i_sif_axis_tuser[N-1:0]1
|Input
|Sensor RX AXI-Stream User.
|o_sif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1
|Output
|Sensor RX AXI-Stream Ready
N=
SENSOR_RX_IF_INST, W=
DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=
DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=
DATAUSER_WIDTH
Table 7 Sensor TX Interface
These ports are only available if
SENSOR_TX_IF_INST is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_sif_tx_clk[N-1:0]1
|Input
|Sensor TX Interface Clock.
|o_sif_tx_rst[N-1:0]1
|Output
|Sensor TX Interface Synchronous, Active-High Reset
|o_sif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1
|Output
|TBD
|o_sif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1
|Output
|TBD
|[W-1:0] o_sif_axis_tdata[N-1:0]1
|Output
|TBD
|[X-1:0] o_sif_axis_tkeep[N-1:0]1
|Output
|TBD
|[Y-1:0] o_sif_axis_tuser[N-1:0]1
|Output
|TBD
|i_sif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1
|Input
|TBD
N=
SENSOR_TX_IF_INST, W=
DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=
DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=
DATAUSER_WIDTH
Table 8 Sensor Event Ports
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_sif_event [15:0]
|Input
|Sensor Interface Event. Asynchronous. Refer to Sensor RX section for more details.
Table 9 Host Interface Clock and Reset Ports
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_hif_clk
|Input
|156.25MHz Host Interface Clock. See clocking section for details.
|o_hif_rst
|Output
|Host Interface Synchronous, Active-High Reset.
Table 10 Host RX Interface Ports
Connect the Host RX AXI-Streaming ports directly to Ethernet MAC RX AXI-Streaming ports.
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_hif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream Valid
|i_hif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream Last
|[W-1:0]i_hif_axis_tdata[N-1:0]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream Data
|[X-1:0]i_hif_axis_tkeep[N-1:0]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream Keep
|[Y-1:0]i_hif_axis_tuser[N-1:0]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream User
|o_hif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1
|Output
|AXI-Stream Ready
N=
HOST_IF_INST, W=
DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=
DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=
DATAUSER_WIDTH
Table 11 Host TX Interface Ports
Connect the Host TX AXI-Streaming ports directly to Ethernet MAC TX AXI-Streaming ports.
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|o_hif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1
|Output
|AXI-Stream Valid
|o_hif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1
|Output
|AXI-Stream Last
|[W-1:0]o_hif_axis_tdata[N-1:0]1
|Output
|AXI-Stream Data
|[X-1:0]o_hif_axis_tkeep[N-1:0]1
|Output
|AXI-Stream Keep
|[Y-1:0]o_hif_axis_tuser[N-1:0]1
|Output
|AXI-Stream User
|i_hif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream Read
N=
HOST_IF_INST, W=
DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=
DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=
DATAUSER_WIDTH
Table 12 SPI Ports
These ports are only available if
SPI_INST is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|o_spi_csn[N-1:0]1
|Output
|Chip Select (Active Low)
|o_spi_sck[N-1:0]1
|Output
|SPI Clock
|o_spi_oen[N-1:0]1
|Output
|Output Enable
|[3:0]o_spi_sdio[N-1:0]1
|Output
|SDIO Output
|[3:0]i_spi_sdio[N-1:0]1
|Input
|SDIO Input
N=
SPI_INST
Table 13 I2C Ports
These ports are only available if
I2C_INST is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_i2c_scl[N-1:0]1
|Input
|I2C Clock
|i_i2c_sda[N-1:0]1
|Input
|I2C Data
|o_i2c_scl_en[N-1:0]1
|Output
|I2C Clock Output Enable
|o_i2c_sda_en[N-1:0]1
|Output
|I2C Data Output Enable
N=
I2C_INST
Table 14 GPIO Ports
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_gpio[N-1:0]1
|Input
|GPIO In. Synchronized to “i_apb_clk”
|o_gpio[N-1:0]1
|Output
|GPIO Out. Synchronous to “i_apb_clk”
N=
GPIO_INST
Table 15 Sensor Reset Port
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|o_sw_sen_rst [31:0]
|Output
|Register Controlled Reset. Connect to on-board sensor reset pin
|o_sw_sys_rst
|Output
|Register controlled self-clearing reset. Can be used to reset blocks, such as PCS block.
Table 16 PTP Clock and Reset
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_ptp_clk
|Input
|PTP Clock
|o_ptp_rst
|Output
|PTP Reset
Table 17 Internal PTP Port
These ports are only available if
EXT_PTP is NOT defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”. PTP
module is instantiated within the HSB IP and is used to synchronize and timestamp.
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|o_ptp_sec [47:0]
|Output
|PTP Seconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk
|o_ptp_nanosec [31:0]
|Output
|PTP Nanoseconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk
|o_pps
|Output
|Pulse Per Second. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk
Table 18 External PTP Port
These ports are only available if
EXT_PTP is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”. If the
Ethernet MAC IP has built-in PTP feature, that can be used to pass the timestamp to the
HSB IP.
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_ptp_sec [47:0]
|Input
|PTP Seconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk
|i_ptp_nanosec [31:0]
|Input
|PTP Nanoseconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk