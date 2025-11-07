Running Holoscan Sensor Bridge examples

For AGX systems, examples/linux_imx274_frame_validation.py shows an example of how to access frame metadata in order to detect missing frames, frame timestamp misalignment and frame CRC errors. This example demonstrates recording timestamps, frame numbers and CRC32 received from the FPGA when data is acquired. During the run, missing frames, timestamp misalignment and CRC32 errors are detected and prompted out to the console. At the end of the run, the application will provide a duration and latency report with average, minimum, and maximum values same as the Latency example application. These values are collected during the application run to assess the impact of various detection mechanisms on the latency of the pipeline.

Before running the app, enable PTP sync on your setup, then use the following commands to run the example. Running the frame validation example on AGX Orin systems:

Copy Copied! $ python3 examples/linux_imx274_frame_validation.py

Since the CRC32 calculation in this example is done by CPU, trying to detect CRC32 error using the example as is will trigger frame loss errors. For that reason CRC32 error detection is not enabled by default. To enable CRC32 detection every N frames use the --crc-frame-check option:

Copy Copied! $ python3 examples/linux_imx274_frame_validation.py --crc-frame-check 50

In this example, the application will check for CRC32 frame errors every 50 frames.

While there is no equivalent example for IGX systems, this example can be quickly adapted by users for IGX.

This example will not run on AGX Thor