The Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP supports several software defined peripheral interfaces; SPI, I2C, and GPIO. Each of the protocols instantiate a general-purpose core to handle all protocol specific requirements and allows for software to set up transactions which are then executed by the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP.

Multiple endpoints can be supported using one single core instance. This reduces the overall resource utilization by not requiring multiple instances of the given core. However, this creates the requirement that only one transaction can be set up and executed at a time per protocol, since all endpoints share the same physical registers.

The peripheral cores and its transactions are set up through ECB packets. This system allows software to load a series of data bytes into a buffer, which are then written out to the peripheral. Any data coming from the peripheral will be stored into the same buffer which can then be read through ECB reads.

The peripheral interfaces are clocked using the “i_apb_clk” and reset with “o_apb_rst”. A prescaler register can be configured to the desired peripheral interface frequency.