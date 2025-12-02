UDDF (SIPL) Drivers

When accessing Holoscan Sensor Bridge via SIPL, such as when using the SIPLCapture operator and/or running the sipl_player example application on a supported AGX Thor platform, the sensor drivers that are used are provided by external driver libraries written against the Unified Device Driver Framework (UDDF); these drivers are not provided by the HSB repo.

NVIDIA’s reference UDDF drivers are installed with JetPack as prebuilt binaries, and the source code for these drivers are also included with the SIPL Camera SDK package. For example, for the vb1940 reference driver included with JetPack 7.0:

The prebuilt driver library is installed to /usr/lib/nvsipl_uddf/libnvuddf_eagle_library.so

The source code for this library is available in /usr/src/jetson_sipl_api/sipl/uddf/samples/drivers/eagleAIO

Note that if the SIPL Camera SDK (and the above source code) is not installed, download and extract the Camera SIPL package from the JetPack Downloads page.