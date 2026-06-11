Release Notes

Be sure and follow the installation instructions included with the release. To generate documentation, in the host system, run sh docs/make_docs.sh , then use your browser to look at docs/user_guide/_build/html/index.html .

APIs are available for accessing GPIOs on headers on Holoscan sensor bridge. See the user guide for details.

Hardware ISP via ArgusIspOp [Orin in iGPU mode only]. Applications can offload image signal processing by using the capabilities built in to the NV ISP device present in Orin systems running with iGPU (AGX or IGX without a dGPU). Support is provided for 1080p images; contact NVIDIA to get updated libraries with support for 4K images. For an example pipeline using this feature, see examples/linux_hwisp_player.py .

There are some small changes to the host setup instructions . Changes focused on updates to network device names and performance on AGX configurations.

HSB is updated to work with Holoscan SDK 2.3 . Your deployment system must be configured with a compatible software environment (e.g. JetPack 6 for AGX configurations).

Functionally, use of these objects is the same as 1.0-GA. Note that sensor drivers written in Python are still supported.

Most HSB framework components are now implemented in C++ , supporting applications written in C++. For an example HSB application written in C++, see examples/imx274_player.cpp . Changes that affect application code in both C++ and Python include

AGX Network linkup problems on “hololink reset”. In some setups, calls to hololink reset result in a series of messages output to the AGX kernel log that look like this: Copy Copied! [ 15.587973] nvethernet 6800000.ethernet: [xpcs_lane_bring_up][477][type:0x4][loga-0x0] PCS block lock SUCCESS [ 15.588001] nvethernet 6800000.ethernet eth0: Link is Up - 10Gbps/Full - flow control off [ 16.099966] nvethernet 6800000.ethernet: [xpcs_lane_bring_up][477][type:0x4][loga-0x0] PCS block lock SUCCESS [ 16.099987] nvethernet 6800000.ethernet eth0: Link is Up - 10Gbps/Full - flow control off While the host network interface is resynchronizing, communication with HSB will be unreliable. This resynchronization is complete when these messages stop being added to the kernel log.

iGPU configurations: “Failed to detect NVIDIA driver version” displayed when the container is started. This message can be ignored. The Holoscan SDK container initialization includes a check for the dGPU driver version; in the iGPU configuration, this driver isn’t loaded, resulting in this message. iGPU operation is unaffected by this and will operate as expected.

AGX running examples/linux_body_pose_estimation.py –camera-mode=0, the first time, may cause the video to hang. The first time the body-post-estimation app is run, the .onnx file is converted to a TRT engine file, which is a step than can take several minutes. Subsequent runs of the body pose estimation app will skip the conversion and just load this engine file directly. During the conversion, when high bandwidth is in use on the network (via “–camera-mode=0”), the kernel stops delivering received UDP messages to the application, resulting in no video being displayed. Later runs the same program, after the conversion is complete, run as expected.

HSB does not forward data received on the MIPI interface, resulting in an “Ingress frame timeout; ignoring.” message. A bug in the FPGA MIPI receiver block IP causes data to be dropped before being delivered to the FPGA’s UDP packetizer; resulting in no sensor data being delivered to the host. If you’ve commanded a camera to send image data, but no data is observed and the timeout message is displayed, you can verify that this is the cause by issuing these commands within the HSB demo container: Copy Copied! hololink read_uint32 0x50000000 # for the first camera hololink read_uint32 0x60000000 # for the second camera If a camera is configured to issue data, but a 0 appears in this memory location, then this is an indication that the receiver is in this stuck state. hololink.reset() is able to clear this condition.