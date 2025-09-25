Holoscan Sensor Bridge FPGA firmware update

Holoscan sensor bridge is implemented using a pair of FPGAs, where images for both components are programmable and should be updated.

Power cycle the sensor bridge device and make sure 2 green LEDs are on

Follow the setup instructions to build and run the demo container. All the following commands are to be run from within the demo container.

Check connectivity with the sensor bridge board with the ping command: Copy Copied! $ ping 192.168.0.2 PING 192.168.0.2 (192.168.0.2) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.143 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.098 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.094 ms If your system uses the 192.168.0.0/24 network for another purpose, see instructions for configuring the IP addresses used by the sensor bridge device. After reconfiguring addresses appropriately, be sure you can ping your device at the address you expect.

These instructions assume that your FPGA was loaded with 0x2412 or newer firmware; this is the version included with HSB 2.0 (the previous public release). If your configuration is older, follow the instructions to update to 2.0 first. To see what version of FPGA IP your HSB is configured with: Copy Copied! hololink-enumerate This command will display data received from HSB’s bootp enumeration message, which includes the HSB IP version.

For Lattice CPNX100-ETH-SENSOR-BRIDGE devices loaded with 0x2412 or newer firmware, program_lattice_cpnx100 will reprogram it: Copy Copied! program_lattice_cpnx100 scripts/manifest.yaml If you’re using a nonstandard IP address, replace “192.168.200.2” with the address you’ve configured for your device in: Copy Copied! program_lattice_cpnx100 --hololink=192.168.200.2 scripts/manifest.yaml

For programming the Leopard imaging VB1940 Eagle Camera: make sure you cloned and built the holoscan-sensor-bridge repo (for instructions please see Thor Host Setup page). Copy Copied! cd holoscan-sensor-bridge/build sudo ./tools/program_leopard_cpnx100/program_leopard_cpnx100 ~/holoscan-sensor-bridge/scripts/manifest_leopard_cpnx100.yaml

When run this way, the manifest file directs the firmware tool to download the FPGA BIT files from NVIDIA Artifactory with the version validated for use with this software tree. When run on an IGX configuration, firmware updates can take up to 5 minutes; when run on AGX, expect a run time of as much as 30 minutes. Do not interrupt the process in the middle.

For the Lattice CPNX100-ETH-SENSOR-BRIDGE, once flashing is complete, power cycle the device and watch that the sensor bridge powers up with 2 green LEDs on