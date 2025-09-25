In the current version of the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP, Sensor RX AXI-Stream signals are constrained to:

The full TDATA bus will be sent to the host for every TVALID cycle.

TLAST high will terminate and transmit UDP packet with the amount of data currently in the buffer and including the data during the TLAST cycle. TLAST high is an optional function that can be used to synchronize the start of packet sensor AXI-S to the sensor window. More information about sensor window is described later in this page.

TUSER signal is used to indicate the type of long packet in camera application, such as embedded data or end of frame.

TKEEP signals are ignored.

In the future version of the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP, the expected functionality of the Sensor RX AXI-Stream signals are:

TKEEP signal will indicate valid bytes on TDATA to be transmitted. TKEEP is only valid when TLAST is high.

An example timing diagram of the Sensor RX AXI-Stream is depicted below. This example uses sensor data size of 39 bytes ( DATAPATH_WIDTH=64 ). D0, D1, and so on in the diagram represents 1 byte.

Note in the TLAST clock cycle, the MSB is padded 0. The padded 0 will be transmitted to the host.

Figure 1 Sensor RX AXI-Streaming Interface

In certain sensor applications, a window size serves specific purpose. For example, in camera sensor application, the number of bytes in 1 frame can be the sensor window size.

Once the end of sensor window is reached, a metadata UDP packet is sent. The metadata UDP packet alerts the host that sensor data buffered in memory is ready to be processed. See below in Sensor TX section for more details on metadata UDP packet.

End of sensor window can occur in 2 ways.

Number of received sensor data reaches the configured sensor window. “i_sif_axis_tlast” is asserted.

Ideally, the calculated sensor window size matches the received sensor data size. In the case they’re different, asserting “i_sif_axis_tlast” allows for re-synchronization of sensor window between host and the Holoscan Sensor Board.

If “i_sif_axis_tlast” is asserted earlier than the calculated sensor window size, a metadata packet is sent to host with the Flags[0] field asserted to indicate early tlast and the internal sensor window resets to 0.

If “i_sif_axis_tlast” is asserted after the end of window, first, a metadata packet is sent to host for reaching end of window, and then an another metadata packet once “i_sif_axis_tlast” is asserted, this is treated as early tlast condition.

In an architecture where the frame size is expected to be dynamic, “i_sif_axis_tlast” can be used as the primary source of generating the end of frame. In this case, the window size is to be configured to the largest expected value, allowing “i_sif_axis_tlast” to always drive the end of window.

In the metadata packet, there’s a “Valid Number of Bytes within Buffer” field that can be used to identify the number of bytes transferred in the current sensor window.

Although the Holoscan Sensor Bridge’s sensor ports are agnostic to data format, there are situations in which a unified data format is preferable. One specific application is for streaming camera data. For seamless integration with the example IMX274 Holoscan driver, MIPI CSI-2 camera data must be arranged in the following way. This allows for the same drivers to work across different HSB devices. Another specific application is when Camera over Ethernet (CoE) format is used to stream sensor data, the MIPI CSI-2 camera data MUST be arranged in the following way.

Users can adopt a different MIPI CSI-2 format than the one listed below (when not using CoE format), as long as the software driver is also developed to decode the incoming MIPI CSI-2 data.

Outside of the use of current software drivers for camera data, there is no restriction on the format of the i_sif_axis_tdata data bus.

The Sensor AXI-S interface for MIPI CSI-2 camera data for IMX274 example and CoE is as follows.

Short MIPI packets must not streamed to Sensor AXI-S interface. Headers of Long MIPI packets must not streamed to Sensor AXI-S interface. Footers of Long MIPI packets must not streamed to Sensor AXI-S interface. Each Long MIPI packet can be aligned to 8-byte boundary. They can be zero padded if needed. Pixel data must remain in the RAW format, for example MIPI RAW10 format. i_sif_axis_tuser[0] can be asserted during cycles containing embedded data (MIPI Data Type = 0x12)* i_sif_axis_tuser[1] can be asserted on the final clock cycle of a long packet. This is identified as the Line End signal.** i_sif_axis_tlast can be asserted on the final cycle of a frame (Frame End packet).**

*”i_sif_axis_tuser” signals are used only for high-bandwidth camera with need for internal Image Signal Processing (ISP). For further details, please contact the NVIDIA Holoscan team.

**Asserting “i_sif_axis_tlast” on the final cycle of a frame is optional, but is highly recommended to re-synchronize on frames if the calculated and actual sensor window is different. To assert “i_sif_axis_tlast” on Frame End packet will require a buffer to hold the previous long packet, since the Frame End packet comes some time after the previous long packet.

An example of formatting IMX274 in 1080p to Sensor RX AXI-S with DATAPATH_WIDTH=8 is shown below.

Figure 3 MIPI to Sensor RX AXI-S Packing (DATAPATH_WIDTH=8)

An example of formatting IMX274 in 1080p to Sensor RX AXI-S with DATAPATH_WIDTH=64 is shown below.

Figure 4 MIPI to Sensor RX AXI-S Packing (DATAPATH_WIDTH=64)

An example sensor window calculation for IMX274 in 1080p, RAW10 mode with DATAPATH_WIDTH=64 is shown below.

Figure 5 Sensor Window Calculation

The Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP supports mapping multiple sensor interfaces to virtual ports for data access. This mapping is controlled by the FPGA parameter SIF_NUM_VP which defines the number of virtual ports per sensor interface. When not explicitly configured, SIF_NUM_VP defaults to 1 for all sensors. The virtual port mapping is only valid when using high bandwidth camera data settings. When high bandwidth camera data settings are not used, the virtual port setting is undefined and set to 0. Software interacts with sensor data through these virtual port indices.

The virtual ports are concatenated together in a sequential manner, where each sensor interface’s virtual ports are allocated in order. For example:

With 2 sensors and SIF_NUM_VP={1,1} : Sensor 0’s data is accessible on virtual port 0 Sensor 1’s data is accessible on virtual port 1

With 2 sensors and SIF_NUM_VP={2,2} : Sensor 0’s data is accessible on virtual ports 0 and 1 Sensor 1’s data is accessible on virtual ports 2 and 3



A sensor event signal can be used to generate an interrupt message to the host.

For example, the sensor event signal can be connected to the front-end sensor PHY error signal to notify the host in the event of a PHY error and for the host to perform a soft reset.

Another example, in camera application, the end of frame can be connected to sensor event signal for host to change camera setting between frames.

The interrupt message can be generated on either positive or negative or both edges of sensor event signal that can be configured using software API. Sensor event signal is crossed into Host clock domain within Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP, so the sensor event signal duration will need to be asserted for a minimum of 2 Host clock cycles.