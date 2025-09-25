Holoscan sensor bridge data latency

In examples/imx274_latency.py , you can see a pipeline that records additional timestamps, and uses these timestamps to issue a latency report:

operator_s and operator_ns are recorded by the operator following the network receiver operator. This is the time at which pipeline operators can actually access received sensor data.

completed_s and completed_ns are recorded by the last operator in the example pipeline, after visualization is complete.

The receiver operator also records received_s and received_ns which are recorded at the time the CPU wakes up with the end-of-frame interrupt. This occurs in a background thread, independent of the pipeline. The times listed below are computed by combining (name)_s and (name)_ns into a single floating point seconds value. Time values displayed are all typical but will vary.

frame_end - frame_start is the time that the sensor requires to transfer an entire frame of data into the FPGA. For the IMX274 in 4k RAW10 mode, this is typically 15.8ms.

received - frame_end shows how long it takes for the CPU to wake up in the background thread due to end-of-frame indication. On an IGX with accelerated networking, this is typically 120us.

operator - received is the time that it takes for the next pipeline operator to execute with the currently received data. On IGX, if the pipeline is idle, this time is typically around 1ms.

completed - operator is the time required for the rest of the pipeline to complete. For IGX, executing the naive example ISP and visualizer, this time is typically about 2.4ms.

The sample application therefore shows, for each video frame, almost 16ms data acquisition time followed by almost 4ms of processing time, for a total of under 20ms latency. In this application, frames are delivered at 60FPS, which means that each new frame starts at a 16ms interval; reception of the next frame goes on in the background while the current frame processing is underway.