Holoscan sensor bridge software architecture

As an introduction to the architecture in the sensor bridge host software, we’ll step through the major aspects of examples/imx274_player.py. In this example, an IMX274 stereo camera unit provides a live video feed for 4k or 1080p video running at 60FPS.

Applications typically instantiate and use sensor objects which provide device specific APIs. For example, a camera object can provide an API for setting its exposure:

Python

C++ Copy Copied! camera.set_exposure(1000) Copy Copied! camera->set_exposure(1000);

To instantiate a camera object, application code will typically

Use Enumerator.find_channel to enumerate the sensor bridge devices visible to the local system. find_channel accepts arguments that filter received messages; when an enumeration message that matches the given criteria is found, a dict is returned with metadata about the enumerated device. Python C++ Copy Copied! channel_metadata = hololink_module.Enumerator.find_channel(channel_ip=args.hololink) Copy Copied! hololink::Metadata channel_metadata = hololink::Enumerator::find_channel(hololink_ip); When enumeration data is observed from the given IP address, information about the found device is returned into the channel_metadata variable.

Construct a DataChannel object using channel_metadata . This object connects received data with a GPU memory buffer. Python C++ Copy Copied! hololink_channel = hololink_module.DataChannel(channel_metadata) Copy Copied! hololink::DataChannel hololink_channel(channel_metadata);

Construct our camera sensor object using hololink_channel : Python C++ Copy Copied! camera = hololink_module.sensors.imx274.dual_imx274.Imx274Cam(hololink_channel, ...) Note that in this case the IMX274 sensor is implemented using Python, the code below shows how to create the Python object in C++. Copy Copied! py::module_ imx274 = py::module_::import("hololink.sensors.imx274"); py::object Imx274Cam = imx274.attr("dual_imx274").attr("Imx274Cam"); py::object camera = Imx274Cam("hololink_channel"_a = hololink_channel, ...); Constructing the camera instance does not actually interact with the sensor bridge device– we just store device communication information for later use. The camera instance is necessary for our HoloscanApplication’s constructor to run; so we’re motivated to create this object relatively early.

A single sensor bridge device usually has multiple DataChannel instances; many APIs affect all data channel instances associated with a specific sensor bridge device. In order to reset the sensor bridge device–the only way to guarantee that the device is in a known state–we’ll get a handle to the underlying Hololink instance. All DataChannel instances on this board will return the same Hololink instance here. The call to hololink.reset will reset all attached data channel instances. Python C++ Copy Copied! hololink = hololink_channel.hololink() hololink.reset() Copy Copied! std::shared_ptr<hololink::Hololink> hololink = hololink_channel.hololink(); hololink->reset();

In our sample application, we need initialize the camera clock and configure the image format the camera will transmit. Note that in the IMX274 stereo camera, the same clock is used to drive both camera devices, so care must be taken to ensure you don’t initialize the camera while the other is in use. Python C++ Copy Copied! camera.setup_clock() camera_mode = imx274_mode.Imx274_Mode.IMX274_MODE_3840X2160_60FPS camera.configure(camera_mode) Copy Copied! camera.attr("setup_clock")(); py::object camera_mode = Imx274_Mode(0); camera.attr("configure")(camera_mode); In our IMX274 demo, camera.setup_clock and camera.configure call the sensor bridge device’s I2C controller objects to write the proper set of device registers.

Now we’re ready to start our application pipeline. Python C++ Copy Copied! application.run() Copy Copied! application->run(); Unless the pipeline is explicitly stopped, this call to application.run will never return.

application.run starts with a call to each operator’s start method. The start method of both RoceReceiverOp and LinuxReceiverOperator will call camera.start (where camera is the device object passed into the constructor’s device parameter). The camera, on a call to start , will be configured to start sending video data.

application.run then goes into a loop, executing the pipeline, calling each operator’s compute method. The network receiver operator compute method blocks until a whole data frame is received into the memory block it was initialized with.

Our camera object works with device registers by reads and writes on an I2C bus present in the sensor bridge device. Suppose our camera is connected to the sensor bridge I2C controller when bus enable==0. (We’ll store that address in the constant hololink_module.CAM_I2C_BUS .) The camera object can fetch a handle to an Hololink.I2c object, with APIs for generating I2C transactions, by calling hololink.get_i2c . If the camera itself responds to an I2C bus address of 0x34 (which we’ll call CAM_I2C_ADDRESS ), then it can support a camera.set_register method this way:

Copy Copied! class Imx274Cam: def __init__( self, hololink_channel, i2c_bus=hololink_module.CAM_I2C_BUS, ... ): self._hololink = hololink_channel.hololink() self._i2c = self._hololink.get_i2c(i2c_bus) ... def set_register(self, register, value): ... self._i2c.i2c_transaction( CAM_I2C_ADDRESS, write_data, read_byte_count, ) def set_exposure(self, value): self.set_register(..., value)

Sensor objects of all types can be supported this way: interfaces for I2C, SPI, or sensor bridge local bus can all be controlled by APIs present on the Hololink instance.

Once per second, each data plane instance in a sensor bridge device sends out UDP enumeration packets; the host uses these to locate accessible devices. Enumerator.find_channel method gathers and decodes these messages and uses that to generate the dictionary passed back as channel_metadata . Holoscan sensor bridge sends these packets using the local broadcast MAC ID (FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF). Routers are not allowed to forward these messages to other networks, so only locally connected hosts will receive these. Your host must be connected to the same network as the sensor bridge device in order to communicate.

Holoscan sensor bridge enumeration messages are based on the BOOTP protocol, and like BOOTP, they provide a mechanism to reconfigure the IP address of that HSB device. If the host wishes to reconfigure the IP address of the device, it sends a reply message with a new IP address to be assigned to that data plane controller. The sensor bridge demo container includes a command line tool called hololink that can be used to assign new IP addresses to sensor bridge devices:

Copy Copied! $ hololink-set-ip b0:4f:13:e0:20:4c 192.168.100.250

Your MAC-ID and IP addresses will be different; a list with any number of mac-id and ip-address pairs can be given. By default, this starts a process that runs forever; on receipt of an enumeration request with any IP address other than the configured value, a reply is sent that assigns the configured address to that data channel. Running this as a daemon is important when resetting the sensor bridge device:

Application code establishes a connection at the new IP address

Application executes hololink.reset

The device resets and reverts back to the default IP address

Application code sees enumeration with the default IP address–which it ignores

When hololink-set-ip sees the enumeration packet with something besides the new IP address, it’ll send a reply with the new IP address configuration

Holoscan sensor bridge updates its IP address. Enumeration data will now be sent using that new address

Application code then sees enumeration at the new IP address

Application reconnects and completes the reset request

Enumeration request and reply packets follow the specification given in RFC951 with the exception that enumeration requests are sent by the sensor bridge device on UDP port 12267 and replies are sent by the host to UDP port 12268.

Specific information about host network configuration can be found here.

ConnectX SmartNIC firmware has support for handling authenticated RoCE v2 requests without CPU intervention. Sensor bridge devices leverage this by generating RDMA write and RDMA write with immediate requests to send data plane content to the host. DataChannel configures the sensor bridge device with target network addressing, authentication keys, and individual-packet and overall data-frame sizes. Once configured, the sensor bridge device will send received sensor data in RDMA write requests with a payload size given by the individual-packet size value. These requests, on receipt by ConnectX, are written directly into GPU or system memory–these writes are completely offloaded from the CPU. After the total number of received bytes reaches the data-frame size, a special metadata packet is sent using an RDMA write-immediate request. This write-immediate request schedules an interrupt for the CPU, which is used to flag that the received data is ready for further processing– this interrupt is what RoceReceiverOp.compute waits for on a call to get_next_frame.

HSB devices send a block of metadata following each received data frame. See the description of HSB latency for details on the contents and uses of this data.