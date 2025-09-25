IP Integration

The Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP is designed to be easily configurable to various use case of the IP, such as number of sensors and Ethernet ports. It’s also designed to be compatible with multiple FPGA vendors. The following describes the configurations available to user.

The Holoscan Sensor Bridge definitions file, “HOLOLINK_def.svh”, defines the following macros.

The macros can be configured to user’s application of the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP. The default macro value is the configuration that has been tested and verified.

Table 13

**Macro Tested Values Description FPGA_VENDOR LATTICE, ALTERA, MICROCHIP Defines the FPGA Vendor used. HIF_CLK_FREQ 156250000 (for DATAPATH_WIDTH=64)

201416016 (for DATAPATH_WIDTH=512) Clock frequency of the Host Interface. Unit is in Hz APB_CLK_FREQ 19531250 (for DATAPATH_WIDTH=64)

100000000 (for DATAPATH_WIDTH=512) Clock frequency of the APB Interface. Unit is in Hz PTP_CLK_FREQ 100446545 Clock frequency of the PTP Interface. Unit is in Hz. Range 90MHz to 110MHz UUID[127:0] 128’h889B7CE3_65A5_4247_8B05_4FF1904C3359 for Lattice LF-SNSR-ETH-EV

128’hED6A9292_DEBF_40AC_B603_A24E025309C1 for Microchip MPF200-ETH-SENSOR-BRIDGE

Universally Unique Identifier are used to identify the board to fetch and remote flash the correct bitfile. ENUM_EEPROM Defined or undefined When defined, read the contents of the Enumeration packet from external non-volatile memory. If undefined, use the macros defined below… EEPROM_REG_ADDR_BITS 8 or 16 Specify number for register address bits used in the EEPROM. MAC_ADDR[47:0] Any value Used in BOOTP packet if ENUM_EEPROM is undefined. BOARD_VER[159:0] Any value Used in BOOTP packet if ENUM_EEPROM is undefined. BOARD_SN[55:0] Any value Used in BOOTP packet if ENUM_EEPROM is undefined. FPGA_CRC[15:0] Any value Used in BOOTP packet if ENUM_EEPROM is undefined. MISC[31:0] Any value Used in BOOTP packet if ENUM_EEPROM is undefined. DATAPATH_WIDTH 8, 64, 512 Width of the Sensor AXI Stream TDATA in bits. This number must be byte-aligned. Meaning, it must be a number divisible by 8. DATAKEEP_WIDTH DATAPATH_WIDTH/8 Width of the Sensor AXI Stream TKEEP.This should not be changed. DATAUSER_WIDTH 1-2 Width of the Sensor AXI Stream TUSER signal. SENSOR_IF_INST 1-2 Number of Sensor Interface. SENSOR_TX_ENABLE 1 or undefined Instantiates modules needed for Sensor TX HOST_WIDTH 8, 64, 512 Width of the Host AXI Stream TDATA in bits. This number must be byte-aligned. Meaning, it must be a number divisible by 8. HOSTKEEP_WIDTH DATAPATH_WIDTH/8 Width of the Host AXI Stream TKEEP.This should not be changed. HOSTUSER_WIDTH 1 Width of the Host AXI Stream TUSER signal. HOST_IF_INST 1-2 Number of Host interfaces. HOST_MTU 4096 (DO NOT CHANGE FOR 10G SYSTEM) Size of Ethernet packet in bytes. SPI_INST 1-8 Number of SPI interfaces. I2C_INST 1-8 Number of I2C interfaces. GPIO_INST 0-255 Number of GPIO Input & Output bits. GPIO_RESET_VALUE[GPIO_INST-1:0] 0 Reset value of GPIO bits. REG_INST 1-8 Number of user register. RX_PACKETIZER_EN 1 or undefined (KEEP AS 1 FOR 10G SYSTEM) Instantiate modules needed for Sensor Packetizer SIF_SORT_RESOLUTION DO NOT TOUCH TBD. Do not change. SIF_VP_COUNT DO NOT TOUCH TBD. Do not change. SIF_VP_SIZE DO NOT TOUCH TBD. Do not change. SIF_NUM_CYCLES DO NOT TOUCH TBD. Do not change. SIF_DYN_VP DO NOT TOUCH TBD. Do not change. SIF_MIXED_VP_SIZE DO NOT TOUCH TBD. Do not change. SIF_TX_BUF_SIZE DO NOT TOUCH TBD. Do not change. N_INIT_REG Integer value Number of initialization registers.

Parameter BUILD_REV[47:0] can be passed down to the “HOLOLINK_top” module to uniquely identify the FPGA build revision.

The HSB IP transmits a broadcast BOOTP Request packet approximately once per second. BOOTP packets are used to enumerate the Holoscan Sensor Bridge to host and to change the IP address from default in case of multiple board enumeration. Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP BOOTP packets adhere to RFC-951. The Vendor Field of the BOOTP packet is used to communicate enumeration info and status of Holoscan Sensor Board to the host.

Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP BOOTP Vendor field is laid out in below table:

Byte Number Description Value [0] Vendor Tag 0xE0 [1] Tag Length 0x2B [5:2] ASCII “NVDA” 0x4144564E, in Big Endian format [6] Ethernet Port Number 0x0 for Port 0 , 0x1 for Port 1 [7] Enumeration Version 0x2 [9:8] Reserved 0x0000 [25:10] UUID UUID defined in HOLOLINK_def.svh. Big Endian format [29:26] Reserved 0x00000000 [36:30] Board Serial Number BOARD_SN defined in HOLOLINK_def.svh or fetched from EEPROM. Little Endian format [38:37] Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP Version 0x2507 for Holoscan SDK v2.2.0 release. Little Endian format. [40:39] FPGA CRC FPGA_CRC defined in HOLOLINK_def.svh or fetched from EEPROM. Little Endian format. [44:41] MISC MISC defined in HOLOLINK_def.svh or fetched from EEPROM. Little Endian format. [54:45] PTP Timestamp PTP Timestamp. Seconds and Nanoseconds in PTP v2 format. Big Endian format. [56:55] Packet Sequence Number Packet Sequence Number. Increments per BOOTP packet sent. Big Endian format. [57] Status 0x1 when PTP is enabled in HSB and a SYNC PTP packet has been received. [63:58] Reserved Reserved

BOOTP enumeration info can be stored in non-volatile memory or from macros defined in the “HOLOLINK_def.svh”.

Mass production of boards with HOLOLINK IP requires an external EEPROM to store unique MAC address and board serial numbers. When Using evaluation platforms for test and bring-up, using the macro for fixed values are acceptable.

Each of the macros used for enumeration packet is further explained below.

UUID: This macro defines the unique identifier for the board. Holoscan uses this value to identify which board it is interfacing and fetch the correct bitfile for remote flash. For newly developed boards, users can generate and assign a new UUID. This macro must be defined and is not optionally stored in the non-volatile memory.

ENUM_EEPROM: When this macro is defined, the contents of the below macros are retrieved from an on-board, non-volatile memory upon boot-up. The contents of the below macros must be stored in specific address of the non-volatile memory. Further details can be provided upon request.

Macros listed below are used only if ENUM_EEPROM macro is undefined.

MAC_ADDR: This macro defines the UDP MAC Address of the FPGA. The MAC Address is incremented by 1 for each Host interface available. For example, if the MAC_ADDR macro is defined as 48’hCAFEC0FFEE00, Host Interface 0 will have address 48’hCAFEC0FFEE00 and Host Interface 1 will have address 48’hCAFEC0FFEE01, and so on.

BOARD_VER: This macro defines the Board Version.

BOARD_SN: This macro defines the Board Serial Number.

FPGA_CRC: This macro defines the CRC of the FPGA bit image and is used only if ENUM_EEPROM macro is undefined. The intended function is for software to check the validity of the FPGA bit image by checking it against what the software calculates. This function is not yet supported.

MISC: This macro defines miscellaneous information.