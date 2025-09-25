Build and Test the Holoscan Sensor Bridge demo container

Sensor bridge host software includes a test fixture that runs in loopback mode, where no sensor bridge equipment is necessary. This test works by generating UDP messages and sending them over the Linux loopback interface.

In the shell in the demo container:

Copy Copied! pytest

Note that the test fixture intentionally introduces errors into the software stack. As long as pytest indicates that all test have passed, any error messages published by individual tests can be ignored.

For systems with a sensor bridge device and IMX274, the test fixture can execute additional tests that prove that the device and network connections are working as expected.

First, ensure that the sensor bridge firmware is up to date.

For IGX configurations, connect both SFP+ connections on the sensor bridge device to the QSFP connectors, then

Copy Copied! sh ./test-igx-cpnx100-imx274.sh

For AGX configurations, only one camera is supported, so only SFP+ 0 is to be connected. Run the device test on AGX this way:

Copy Copied! sh ./test-agx-cpnx100-imx274.sh

If things are not working as expected, check the troubleshooting page.