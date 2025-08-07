Hardware Debug

Packet Sequence Number registers count the number of packets at various dataplane traffic of the Holoscan Sensor Bridge.

Sensor Interface (SIF) TVALID Counter SIF TVALID Counter register increments for every clock cycle “i_sif_axis_tvalid” is asserted. If this register is not incrementing, check the driver and connection to “i_sif_axis_tvalid” port.

Sensor Interface Start of Frame (SOF) PSN Start of Frame is considered as the first cycle “i_sif_axis_tvalid && o_sif_axis_tready” after “i_sif_axis_tlast” is asserted. In camera application, “i_sif_axis_tlast” is asserted at the end of a frame. If this register is not incrementing, check the SIF TVALID counter is incrementing and “i_sif_axis_tlast” is properly asserted. If those signals are properly asserted, Holoscan Sensor Bridge “o_sif_axis_tready” is stuck low, which could indicate Host Dataplane traffic is in a stuck state.

Host Dataplane PSN Once sufficient sensor data is received to send out an Ethernet packet sized by configurable register, sensor data is encapsulated by CoE or RoCE headers and transmitted via Host TX Interface. Each Dataplane Host packets sent are incrementally numbered. If this register is not incrementing, either no sensor data is driven into Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP or the CoE/RoCE configuration is not set properly to transmit the data.