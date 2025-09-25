Precision Time Protocol (PTP)
HSB IP supports Precision Time Protocol (PTP) per IEEE1588-2019 specification.
PTP synchronizes the HSB IP’s internal time to the host time. To enable the host as the Time Transmitter and send PTP packets, refer to the Host Setup page.
Synchronized PTP time can be used to:
Timestamp specific Sensor Interface and Host Interface events and passed in the Metadata packet.
Synchronize multiple HSBs on the network.
In camera application, synchronized timestamp can be used to generate a synchronized Vertical SYNC strobe to align the exposure across multiple cameras on the network. VSYNC is currently supported external to the HSB IP and needs a FPGA GPIO pin that routes to the camera sensor VSYNC pin.
HSB IP supports modified version of the PTP-1588 default profile. Details of what is supported in the HSB IP is listed below.
Operates as PTP Receiver only
Transmit and Receive PTP messages over Ethernet L2 Layer
Receive Forwardable(0x011B19000000) Multicast MAC addresses
Support One and Two-Step Sync messages
Support End to End Delay Mechanism
Transmit Delay Request Messages with Forwardable Multicast MAC address
The HSB IP PTP currently has these limitations that can be added in future revisions.
Announce messages are ignored.
No Best Master Clock Algorithm. It assumes there is only 1 master in the network at a given time.
PTP block in HSB IP runs on “i_ptp_clk” domain. The PTP clock can be asynchronous to the “i_hif_clk” domain but for best performance, it is recommended to generate the PTP clock derived from the Ethernet PCS or MAC clock. For optimal performance, generate the PTP clock frequency in range 95MHz to 105MHz.
HSB IP timer operates in the following manner:
When the HSB IP comes out of reset, timer begins at 0 seconds and 0 nanoseconds. At each rising clock edge, the timer increments by (1/
PTP_CLK_FREQ) nanoseconds and 24-bit fractional nanoseconds, where
PTP_CLK_FREQis a parameter defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh” For example, if
PTP_CLK_FREQ=100446545in 10G application, the incremental value per rising clock edge is 9.955ns.
When PTP frequency adjustment is enabled,the HSB IP latches the received host timestamp in the SYNC (and FOLLOW-UP for 2-step) message and the timer and continues to increment as before.
In subsequently received SYNC messages, the HSB IP no longer latches it’s internal time to the received host timestamp and instead, uses the calculated offset to adjust its incremental value. Adjusting the incremental value (inverse of frequency) compensates for on-board oscillator drift and temperature variation.
PTP registers can be configured to achieve high accuracy between host and HSB. Below are descriptions of PTP functionality and the configurable registers.
Frequency Adjustment is calculated from the Offset Measurement (OFM) and applies to the clock period value. OFM is calculated by taking the time difference between the host SYNC timestamp and the HSB timestamp at the time SYNC message was received. 2 configurable gain is applied to the OFM, first configurable gain is a coarse gain and the second configurable gain a fine gain. Both configurable gain values apply a right shift to the OFM value. The fine gain is accumulated per sample and the coarse gain is directly added to calculate the Frequency Adjustment value. New Frequency Adjustment value is calculated and applied per SYNC message. The higher number of SYNC messages per second, the greater the accuracy. The smaller the value of coarse and fine gain, the greater the accuracy but could potentially be unstable since the Frequency Adjustment can oscillate between a large positive and negative number. The greater the value of coarse and fine gain, the lesser the accuracy and increased settling time, but less potential to be unstable.
Mean Delay is the averaged value of delay between host to HSB and HSB to host. Mean Delay is calculated per SYNC message. Mean Delay can be averaged in a moving average to smooth out outliers.
Delay Asymmetry accounts for asymmetry between the RX and TX path outside of HSB IP, these delay asymmetry can be vendor specific. For example, MAC RX can have a longer delay to process than MAC TX path. If these asymmetry values are known (via simulation, datasheet) it can achieve greater PTP accuracy. Delay Asymmetry register value is in nanosecond unit and is (RX delay - TX delay) meaning, positive number means RX has greater delay and negative number means TX has greater delay.
Below lists the configurable PTP registers.
Reg Name
Reg Addr
Reg Value Range
Notes
|Gain Enable
|0x00000104
|0x0 - 0x3
|Enable Frequency Adjustment Gain. [0]=Coarse Gain, [1]=Fine Gain
|Delay Asymmetry
|0x0000010C
|0x00000000 - 0xFFFFFFFF
|Unit is in nanoseconds.
|Coarse Gain
|0x00000110
|0x0 - 0xF
|Frequency Adjustment Coarse Gain
|Fine Gain
|0x00000114
|0x0 - 0xF
|Frequency Adjustment Fine Gain
|Mean Delay Avg Factor
|0x00000118
|0x0 - 0x3
|Averages by factor of 2. So 0x1 = 2 samples, 0x2 = 4 samples, etc
Example python script to enable PTP is below.
def ptp_enable(hololink)
hololink.write_uint32(0x00000110, 0x00000002) # DPLL CFG 1
hololink.write_uint32(0x00000114, 0x00000002) # DPLL CFG 2
hololink.write_uint32(0x00000118, 0x00000003) # Mean Delay
hololink.write_uint32(0x00000104, 0x00000003) # Enable DPLL
The performance of the HSB IP PTP was tested by comparing the Pulse Per Second (PPS) between the host and the HSB IP after frequency adjustment was enabled.
Offset
End to End Standard Deviation
|< 10 ns
|< 20 ns
The performance test was done using the following configuration.
Parameter or Reg
Value
|HIF_CLK_FREQ
|156250000Hz
|PTP_CLK_FREQ
|100446545Hz
|Gain Enable
|0x3
|Delay Asymmetry
|0x33
|Coarse Gain
|0x2
|Fine Gain
|0x2
|Mean Delay Avg Factor
|0x3