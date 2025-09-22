Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
Class Allocator

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Derived Types

Class Documentation

class Allocator : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

Base class for all allocators.

Allocators are used to allocate resources such as memory or CUDA threads.

Subclassed by holoscan::BlockMemoryPool, holoscan::CudaStreamPool, holoscan::UnboundedAllocator

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline Allocator(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
Allocator() = default
Allocator(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::Allocator *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual bool is_available(uint64_t size)
virtual nvidia::byte *allocate(uint64_t size, MemoryStorageType type)
virtual void free(nvidia::byte *pointer)
