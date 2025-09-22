Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
Class BlockMemoryPool

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class BlockMemoryPool : public holoscan::Allocator

Block memory pool allocator.

This is a memory pool which provides a user-specified number of equally sized blocks of memory.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline BlockMemoryPool(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
BlockMemoryPool() = default
inline BlockMemoryPool(int32_t storage_type, uint64_t block_size, uint64_t num_blocks, int32_t dev_id = 0)
BlockMemoryPool(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

