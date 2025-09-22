Class GenerateBoxes
Defined in File generate_boxes.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::inference::TransformBase(Class TransformBase)
class GenerateBoxes : public holoscan::inference::TransformBase
Generate boxes Transform Class.
Public Functions
inline GenerateBoxes()
Default Constructor.
inline explicit GenerateBoxes(const std::string &config_path)
virtual InferStatus initialize(const std::vector<std::string> &input_tensors)
Initializer. Parses the config file and populates all required variables to be used in the execution process.
- Parameters
input_tensors – Input tensors from inference operator
- Returns
InferStatus
InferStatus create_tensor_map(const std::vector<std::string> &input_tensors)
Create a tensor mapping of pre-defined tensors of the class to incoming tensors from inference operator.
- Parameters
input_tensors – Input tensors from inference operator
- Returns
InferStatus
virtual InferStatus execute(const std::map<std::string, void*> &indata, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &indim, DataMap &processed_data, DimType &processed_dims)
Core execution. Ingests input data with tensor names as “scores”, “labels” and “boxes”. Finds the valid boxes and text and populates the tensors and coordinates to be used in holoviz.
- Parameters
- Returns
InferStatus
InferStatus execute_mask(const std::map<std::string, void*> &indata, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> &indim, DataMap &processed_data, DimType &processed_dims)
Ingests input data with tensor names as “scores”, “labels” and “masks”. Finds the object masks and prepares it for rendering in holoviz.
- Parameters
- Returns
InferStatus
