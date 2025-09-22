Class ManualClock
Defined in File manual_clock.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::Clock(Class Clock)
class ManualClock : public holoscan::Clock
Manual clock class.
The manual clock compresses time intervals, rather than waiting for specified durations (e.g. via PeriodicCondition). It is used mainly for testing applications.
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline ManualClock(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
ManualClock() = default
ManualClock(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::ManualClock *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
The underlying GXF component’s name.
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec)
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
virtual double time() const override
The current time of the clock. Time is measured in seconds.
virtual int64_t timestamp() const override
The current timestamp of the clock. Timestamps are measured in nanoseconds.
virtual void sleep_for(int64_t duration_ns) override
Waits until the given duration has elapsed on the clock.
virtual void sleep_until(int64_t target_time_ns) override
Waits until the given target time.
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
