Class MessageAvailableCondition
Defined in File message_available.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition(Class GXFCondition)
class MessageAvailableCondition : public holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline MessageAvailableCondition(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
MessageAvailableCondition() = default
inline explicit MessageAvailableCondition(size_t min_size)
inline MessageAvailableCondition(size_t min_size, size_t front_stage_max_size)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
inline std::shared_ptr<gxf::GXFResource> receiver()
inline void min_size(size_t min_size)
inline size_t min_size()
inline void front_stage_max_size(size_t front_stage_max_size)
inline size_t front_stage_max_size()
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the condition specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
inline virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Condition, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
