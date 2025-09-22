Template Class MetaParameter
Defined in File parameter.hpp
-
template<typename ValueT>
class MetaParameter
Class to define a parameter.
Public Functions
-
MetaParameter() = default
-
inline explicit MetaParameter(const ValueT &value)
Construct a new MetaParameter object.
- Parameters
value – The value of the parameter.
-
inline explicit MetaParameter(ValueT &&value)
Construct a new MetaParameter object.
- Parameters
value – The value of the parameter.
-
inline MetaParameter &operator=(const ValueT &value)
Define the assignment operator.
- Parameters
value – The value of the parameter.
- Returns
The reference to the parameter.
-
inline MetaParameter &&operator=(ValueT &&value)
Define the assignment operator.
- Parameters
value – The value of the parameter.
- Returns
The reference to the parameter.
-
inline const std::string &key() const
Get the key (name) of the parameter.
- Returns
The key (name) of the parameter.
-
inline const std::string &headline() const
Get the headline of the parameter.
- Returns
The headline of the parameter.
-
inline const std::string &description() const
Get the description of the parameter.
- Returns
The description of the parameter.
-
inline const ParameterFlag &flag() const
Get the flag of the parameter.
- Returns
The flag of the parameter.
-
inline bool has_value() const
Check whether the parameter contains a value.
- Returns
true if the parameter contains a value.
-
inline ValueT &get()
Get the value of the parameter.
- Returns
The reference to the value of the parameter.
-
inline std::optional<ValueT> &try_get()
Try to get the value of the parameter.
Return the reference to the std::optional value of the parameter.
- Returns
The reference to the optional value of the parameter.
-
template<typename PointerT = ValueT, typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_shared_ptr_v<PointerT> || std::is_pointer_v<PointerT>>>
inline holoscan::remove_pointer_t<PointerT> *operator->()
Provides a pointer to the object managed by the shared pointer pointed to by the parameter value or dereferences the pointer.
- Template Parameters
PointerT – The type of the pointer.
- Returns
The pointer to the object managed by the shared pointer pointed to by the parameter value or the dereferenced pointer.
-
template<typename PointerT = ValueT, typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_shared_ptr_v<PointerT> || std::is_pointer_v<PointerT>>>
inline holoscan::remove_pointer_t<PointerT> operator*()
Provides a reference to the object managed by the shared pointer pointed to by the parameter value or dereferences the pointer.
- Template Parameters
PointerT – The type of the pointer.
- Returns
The reference to the object managed by the shared pointer pointed to by the parameter value or the dereferenced pointer.
-
inline void set_default_value()
Set the default value object if the parameter does not contain a value.
-
inline ValueT &default_value()
Return the default value object.
- Returns
The default value object.
-
inline bool has_default_value() const
Check whether the parameter contains a default value.
- Returns
true if the parameter contains a default value.
-
inline operator ValueT&()
Get the value of the argument.
- Returns
The reference to the value of the parameter.
