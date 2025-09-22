Class BayerDemosaicOp

The input video frame to process. If the input is a VideoBuffer it must be an 8-bit unsigned grayscale video (nvidia::gxf::VideoFormat::GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_GRAY). The video buffer may be in either host or device memory (a host->device copy is performed if needed). If a video buffer is not found, the input port message is searched for a tensor with the name specified by in_tensor_name . This must be a device tensor in either 8-bit or 16-bit unsigned integer format.