Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
Class PingTxOp

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class PingTxOp : public holoscan::Operator

Simple transmitter operator.

Named outputs:

  • out: int

    • An index value that increments by one on each call to compute. The starting value is 1.

Public Functions

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS (PingTxOp) PingTxOp()=default
virtual void setup(OperatorSpec &spec) override

Define the operator specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the operator specification.

virtual void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext &op_output, ExecutionContext&) override

Implement the compute method.

This method is called by the runtime multiple times. The runtime calls this method until the operator is stopped.

Parameters

  • op_input – The input context of the operator.

  • op_output – The output context of the operator.

  • context – The execution context of the operator.

inline int index() const
