Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
Class SerializationBuffer

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Derived Type

Class Documentation

class SerializationBuffer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource

Base entity serialization buffer class.

Provides a memory buffer that can be used for serialization of GXF entities. The allocator parameter can be used to set the memory allocator used for this buffer.

Subclassed by holoscan::UcxSerializationBuffer

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline SerializationBuffer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
SerializationBuffer() = default
SerializationBuffer(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::SerializationBuffer *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

