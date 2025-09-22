Class SerializationBuffer
Defined in File serialization_buffer.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
Derived Type
public holoscan::UcxSerializationBuffer(Class UcxSerializationBuffer)
class SerializationBuffer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
Base entity serialization buffer class.
Provides a memory buffer that can be used for serialization of GXF entities. The allocator parameter can be used to set the memory allocator used for this buffer.
Subclassed by holoscan::UcxSerializationBuffer
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline SerializationBuffer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
SerializationBuffer() = default
SerializationBuffer(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::SerializationBuffer *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
