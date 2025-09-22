Class StdComponentSerializer
Defined in File std_component_serializer.hpp
Base Type
public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource(Class GXFResource)
class StdComponentSerializer : public holoscan::gxf::GXFResource
Standard GXF component serializer.
The VideoStreamSerializer entity serializer uses this as its component serializer.
Public Functions
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline StdComponentSerializer(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
StdComponentSerializer() = default
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override
Define the resource specification.
- Parameters
spec – The reference to the component specification.
virtual void initialize() override
Initialize the component.
This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.
- template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
