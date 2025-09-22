Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
Class UcxReceiver

Inheritance Relationships

Base Type

Class Documentation

class UcxReceiver : public holoscan::Receiver

UCX-based double buffer receiver class.

The UcxReceiver class is used to receive messages from an operator within another fragment of a distributed application.

Public Functions

template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<Resource, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline UcxReceiver(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
UcxReceiver() = default
UcxReceiver(const std::string &name, nvidia::gxf::Receiver *component)
inline virtual const char *gxf_typename() const override
virtual void setup(ComponentSpec &spec) override

Define the resource specification.

Parameters

spec – The reference to the component specification.

virtual void initialize() override

Initialize the component.

This method is called only once when the component is created for the first time, and use of light-weight initialization.

std::string address()

The IPv4 network address used by the receiver.

uint32_t port()

The network port used by the receiver.

Public Members

Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_
Parameter<uint64_t> policy_
